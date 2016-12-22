Classic Toys Get an Update for Holiday 2016

There’s just something special about those classic toys that our parents received growing up. They rarely needed batteries, but they could keep kids playing for hours. Plus, they were built to last, entertaining generation after generation. Parents today are looking for those same kinds of qualities in their toy choices this year… high play value and long-lasting!

Katy Mann, from Indy With Kids, shares a few updates to the classics.

• www.Amazon.com – Yookidoo’s Whistling Pull Along Duck

• www.HABAusa.com – HABA’s FantaStack Blocks, Moover Toys Doll Pram, HABA’s Baby Doll Fritzi

• www.BuyBuyBaby.com – Playgro’s App-Play-Gro Zoo Gym

• www.Amazon.com – Educational Insights Design & Drill BrightWorks

Product #1

PULL ALONG TOYS ARE CLASSICS…

Product Name: Yookidoo’s Pull Along Whistling Duck

Key Features:

• 2-in-1 toy

• Can be pulled or the bead coaster can be played with by itself

• Music comes on when it moves… but parents, there’s an off switch too.

• $27.95 on http://www.Amazon.com

Product #2

IT DOESN’T GET ANY MORE CLASSIC THAN WOODEN BLOCKS…

Product Name: HABA’s FantaStack Blocks

Key Features:

• Gives a new twist to this old favorite

• Beautiful colors and new shapes that will keep kids creating for hours.

• $29.99 on www.HABAusa.com

Product #3 and #4

NOSTALGIA AND HISTORY ARE BROUGHT TO LIFE…

Product Name: Moover Toys Doll Pram & HABA’s Baby Doll Fritzi

Key Features:

• Beautiful wooden construction and non-toxic paint

• Wooden wheels and rubber tires allow kids to take Fritzi for a walk both inside and outside

• Fritzi’s jumper outfit is removable and the whole doll is washable.

• Moover is distributed by HABA so you can get it for $129.99 on http://www.HABAusa.com

• Fritzi is $36.99 also on http://www.HABAusa.com

• Don’t forget: Mass Ave Toys carries a lot of HABA products as well

Product #5

ACTIVITY GYMS JUST GOT SMARTER…

Product Name: Playgro’s App-Play-Gro Zoo Gym

Key Features:

• This gym has everything you expect from an activity gym… toys that dangle and a moving mobile that you can remove and put on your stroller.

• The update is an activity hub where you can place your smartphone for music, lights and videos.

• Download the Zoo Fun app on iTunes or Google Play. (POSSIBLE B-ROLL HERE OF APP)

• $91.99 on www.BuyBuyBaby.com

Product #6

FINALLY, AN UPDATED TOY FOR THE OLDER KIDS… REMEMBER LITE BRITE?

Product Name: Educational Insights Design and Drill BrightWorks

Key Features:

• Toy of the Year Finalist

• Kids drill fluorescent bolts in this design board. They can follow a pattern or come up with their own.

• Then flip a switch and see your creation light up!

• $39.99 on www.Amazon.com

To learn more, visit www.indywithkids.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...