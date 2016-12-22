How Gleaners Food Bank supports pantries and hungry Hoosier families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One in every eight Hoosiers struggles with hunger. That means those people are often left wondering where their next meal will come from.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry is one of many in central Indiana where food is distributed from Gleaners Food Bank to those who really need it. For some, without that option they would surely struggle to put food on the table.

“We have two small kids and they eat a lot and the food pantry saves me on groceries a lot,” Michelle Childers said.

She visits and Roger Hunt visit St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry once a week to gather fresh food like pineapple, celery, and oranges.

“I’ve had a lot of hard times financially and couldn’t get on food stamps, so this is what brought me here to the food pantry,” Childers said.

Upwards to 700 people shop this way each time St. Vincent De Paul opens it doors. Currently, that happens five times a week. Like many families, these two have some income. It’s too much for certain assistance, but not enough to sit comfortably.

“I try to use my money to buy the main food and then I come here to get the vegetables like celery,” Hunt said.

The food fills their stomach each and every week, but it’s something else offered here at St. Vincent de Paul that fills their hearts for much longer. Little things, like allowing Hunt to take a portion of baby wipes to help with his colostomy bag and a warm hug while shopping the aisles.

“For a place like this to just give stuff away to make sure my family has food is just heartwarming to me, Childers said.

“St. Vincent de Paul is a necessity of the community here. Not just for me, but for a bunch of these people,” Hunt said.

Gleaners distributes food to hungry Hoosiers through a network of more than 250 partner agencies, including food pantries like St. Vincent De Paul, soup kitchens, and shelters.

For Gleaners, 1$10 or two hours of your time can help fight the hunger problem in central Indiana.

