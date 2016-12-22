IACS waiving adoption fee for holiday adoption special

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Susan Hobbs and Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl with Inidanapolis Animal Care Services, stopped by 24-Hour News 8’s studios Thursday afternoon to discuss its current holiday adoption special.

The holiday adoption special is waiving all adoption fees. The adoption fee is waived If you donate an item from IAC’s Facebook or Amazon wish list.

Typically, adoption fees are $60, which include animal spay or neuter, micro-chip and vaccinations.

“All of our cats and dogs deserve to be in a home for the holiday season, sleeping in warm beds, surrounded by family and not alone in a kennel,” says Trennepohl.

The hours for special include:

Dec. 20: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 21: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 22: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The shelter is located at 2600 South Harding Street in Indianapolis.

All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, and vaccinated.

Watch the full interview above for more information as well.

