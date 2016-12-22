Overnight shooting makes 2016 deadliest year in Indianapolis history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death on the northeast side of the city late Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened just before midnight near 15th Street and Gladstone Avenue.

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man answered a knock at the door and was “immediately shot and killed.”

IMPD has not provided the man’s name or a suspect description.

This shooting marked the 145th murder of the year, topping 2015’s all-time high of 144 to become the deadliest year on record in Indianapolis.

24-Hour News 8 will update this story as it develops.

