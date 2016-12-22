Knightstown cross returned to town Christmas tree

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A cross is back on the Knightstown Christmas tree, about two weeks after a man sued to get it removed.

Using a lift truck, a man returned the cross to the tree Thursday. A motion to request a preliminary injunction was lifted to allow the cross back on the tree as long as it was not placed on top, ACLU-Indiana legal director Ken Falk told 24-Hour News 8. Falk added that the case is not over, as he will look to see if the cross being on the tree but not on top is unconstitutional.

Many residents were outraged when the religious symbol was removed Dec. 12.

It all started after one resident in town filed a lawsuit claiming his civil liberties were being infringed upon. That suit was then picked up by the ACLU. Residents said they understood the man’s complaint, but say their fight isn’t over.

“Keep Christ in Christmas no matter where you’re at,” said Lora Lewman, who attended a pro-cross rally at the town square.

“The cross is not a Christmas symbol,” Falk said. “The cross is the preeminent symbol of Christianity and it reminds Christians not of the secular trappings of Christmas, but of the crucifixion and the resurrection of Jesus.”

