Man facing 29 different charges including rape and strangulation appeared in court Thursday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.. (WTHI) – A Terre Haute man accused of rape and strangulation faces 29 different charges.

David Tennis appeared in court on Thursday.

According to reports, police responded to a call at Anthony Square Senior Living where they found him naked trying to force himself onto several women in the building.

Police say Tennis told officers that he was hearing voices that were telling him to have sex with all of the women and even young children. Police also say Tennis told them he had a long history of mental illness.

Police took Tennis to Union Hospital to be evaluated, where he continued to make comments to female nurses and officers.

Tennis is being held with no bond. He’s due back in court on Jan. 5.

