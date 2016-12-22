Man shot in road rage incident on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was shot Wednesday afternoon as a result of an apparent bout of road rage.

Authorities said they were on their way to another call in the area when they were flagged down by a 48-year-old man who’d been shot just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Kentucky Avenue.

The victim stated that he honked his horn at a blue mini van that cut him off in traffic.

After passing the vehicle, the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.

The victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi and is in stable condition.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

