Police raid in Fort Wayne uncovers unusual display of drugs and guns

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A police raid Wednesday uncovered an unusual set-up of drugs and weapons on the southwest side of Fort Wayne.

Officers from Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, Vice and the Emergency Services Team joined forces Wednesday afternoon to bust an alleged drug house located at 741 West Dewald Street.

Inside officers found several handguns, cocaine, marijuana and opioids, including heroin and Fentanyl.

Police are calling the drug operation unusual because the alleged dealers didn’t reside in the house, instead used the location as a storefront.

Inside the home, drugs and guns were separated into their own display areas and rooms, resembling an illegal goods store.

Several of the alleged dealers seen leaving the home were taken into custody during a traffic stop around the same time Wednesday.

Police charged 19-year-old Jermichael James and 19-year-old Terrell Smith with two counts of dealing and one count of maintaining a common nuisance.

Darrius Fultz, 20 years old, was charged with visiting a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Marshals assisted in the bust.

