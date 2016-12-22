The Limited could be heading toward bankruptcy.

(WISH) – If you have a gift card for The Limited Stores, it’s probably time to use it.

Bankruptcy could be looming for The Limited.

If that happens, gift cards may be useless.

The retailer is offering ultra deep discounts and changes in its return policy.

Fortune says it could be the first retailer to file for chapter 11 in 2017.

The Limited has several stores in Indiana including at Castleton Square Mall and Circle Center.

For more business headlines from Jane King at the Nasdaq, watch Daybreak Monday through Friday.

