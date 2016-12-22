Thieves swipe little girl’s Christmas presents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Mike Daugherty returned to his home after a long day at work. Just as he pulled up to his home on the city’s southwest side, he knew something wasn’t right. He spotted his front door standing open. He stepped inside and discovered his home had been ransacked.

Thieves busted through a window, and once inside they swiped televisions, DVDs, clothing and game systems. None of that seemed to matter to Daugherty; however, what did hurt the single father was when he realized the thief took his six-year-old daughter’s Christmas gifts.

Daugherty purchased all 21 items on his daughter’s wish list, and the suspects managed to take it all. Police have no description of a possible suspect, and despite the break-in happening during the day police have no suspects.

“Out of everything in this house, you had to take my kid’s Christmas, that is what bothers me the most in all honesty,” said Daugherty.

Despite his daughter’s gifts being taken he has a Christmas wish.

“Now that I’m calm down, I hope it goes to another little girl who doesn’t have anything,” said Daugherty.

A GoFundMe account has been started to help replace some of the stolen items, including the child’s Christmas presents. For more information on that account or to donate, click here.

Crime Stoppers is taking tips in this case, if you have any information call 262.TIPS, or 262.8477.

