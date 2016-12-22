Watch: The Force is strong with this epic film-filled marriage proposal

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — What do you get when you mix “Star Wars,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Back to the Future”?

For one local couple, it all ended in a marriage proposal.

Josh Roland said he coordinated with Legacy Cinema in Greenfield to convince his girlfriend, Taylor, they were invited to a private “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” screening on Dec. 15.

But as the film began, it quickly became clear this was not a tale of galactic battles. As Josh narrated, scenes from their favorite movies flashed by alongside photos from the two-year relationship.

Josh eventually walked out dressed as Marty McFly from “Back the Future,” got down on one knee and popped the question.

“This was all in order to surprise her,” he said of the preparation. “Which she did give me permission to do, she told me that I could lie to her in order to make my proposal a surprise roughly a year ago. I obviously took that and ran with it.”

Josh recorded the entire proposal. See how it played out in the video above.

