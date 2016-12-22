What’s on Indy stages for the holidays

Celebrate the holidays and all the joy this season by taking in a performance on the Indy stages. Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez has the latest!
Handel’s “Messiah”
The Palladium
Dec. 22
www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org
“Sheer Madness”
Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
Dec. 29 – Jan. 29
www.beefandboards.com
“New Year’s Eve Extravaganza”
The Palladium
Dec. 31
www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org
“Beauty & The Beast”
Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
Through– Jan. 1
www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org
“A Christmas Carol”
Indiana Repertory Theatre
Through Dec. 23
www.irtlive.org
“A Very Phoenix Xmas 11”
Phoenix Theatre
Through Dec. 23
www.phoenixtheatre.org
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interview, visit www.TomAlvarez.Studio. Follow Tom on Facebook and Twitter, too! To find out more about the world premiere of “Calder, The Musical, Jan. 27 – Feb. 12, IndyFringe Theatre, follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. For tickets visit www.indyfringe.org, To make a donation visit www.Indiegogo.com and enter Calder, The Musical – Klein & Alvarez Productions, LLC.