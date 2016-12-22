What’s on Indy stages for the holidays

Celebrate the holidays and all the joy this season by taking in a performance on the Indy stages. Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez has the latest!

Handel’s “Messiah”

The Palladium

Dec. 22

www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“Sheer Madness”

Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

Dec. 29 – Jan. 29

www.beefandboards.com

“New Year’s Eve Extravaganza”

The Palladium

Dec. 31

www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“Beauty & The Beast”

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

Through– Jan. 1

www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“A Christmas Carol”

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Through Dec. 23

www.irtlive.org

“A Very Phoenix Xmas 11”

Phoenix Theatre

Through Dec. 23

www.phoenixtheatre.org

