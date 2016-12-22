Randy Ollis, Paul Poteet share their first encounter on air

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV’s Randy Olils and Paul Poteet had their first encounter on air Thursday morning.

Ollis and Poteet have shared a weather passion for decades, and now they are sharing the screen.

Poteet said he knows how much Ollis loves doughnuts, which is why he surprised him with his favorite treat. Any other day Ollis would be thrilled, but unfortunately Ollis was fasting for a doctor’s appointment.

How nice is @PaulPoteet? He brought donuts for @randyollis (his vice), but the poor guy is fasting for a doctor's appt today! #daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/a9ApcuXwiz — Lauren Lowrey (@LaurenLowrey_8) December 22, 2016

Some of the on air talent thought the encounter was historic.

Watch the encounter in the video above!

