INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One a man is in serious but stable condition following a stabbing.

The incident happened in the 40 block of Jackson Place around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident stemmed from a domestic situation.

The suspect is custody.

No other information is known about the situation at this time.

