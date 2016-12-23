Police: Man, woman steal boxes of Lego from Connecticut home

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man and woman were arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly stealing Lego toy sets that were delivered to a Connecticut home.

Officers responded to the report of suspicious activity in Hamden after a passerby saw someone take a package delivered to a home.

Police located the suspect a short time late, and he was identified as 43-year-old Jack Humphrey of Hamden. Humphrey was a passenger inside a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Lisa Zielinkski, also of Hamden.

Police say officers seized three boxes of Lego from inside that car that had been taken from the home.

It was discovered that Humphrey also had walked onto a nearby front porch, which had several packages recently delivered. He then fled into Zielinkski’s vehicle after a neighbor yelled at him, according to police.

Humphrey was arrested and charged with larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and simple trespass. He is detained on $1,000 bond. Zielinkski was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and is also detained on $1,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 4.

