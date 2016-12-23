3 arrested following screwdriver attack

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Three people are in custody after a man was stabbed repeatedly with a screwdriver.

The incident happened on Thursday in the 500 block of West Main Street in Thorntown.

20-year-old Ethan Hawkins told authorities he was stabbed in the torso and head by three individuals when he tried to meet up with a woman.

Authorities were able to search the area and detain the suspects shortly after.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jerome Williams, 22-year-old Matt Combs and 23-year-old Alex Ferguson. It was later determined that one of the suspects was dating the woman in question, and wanted to lure the victim to the area to rob him.

Screwdriver Attack View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jerrod Williams (Photo Provided/Boone County Sheriff's Office) Alex Ferguson (Photo Provided/Boone County Sheriff's Office) Matt Combs (Photo Provided/Boone County Sheriff's Office)

All three suspects have been been charged with robbery causing serious bodily injury.

The victim was transported to St. Vincent Health to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

