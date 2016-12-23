Fight at IHOP ends in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is recovering after being shot following a fight at a west side restaurant Friday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a BP gas station at 38th Street and High School Road around 4:45 a.m.

Police say a fight broke out at the nearby IHOP and a woman was shot in the shoulder. She drove to the gas station and was eventually taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Her vehicle had at least three bullet holes.

Police have not released suspect information.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...