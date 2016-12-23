Hoosiers get ready for busiest travel season on record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday kicks off the busiest travel season of the year, and many Hoosiers are hitting the road or boarding a plane to reunite with loved ones.

AAA expects 103 million people — the most on record — to travel between Friday and Jan. 2. The vast majority of people, 93 million, are expected to drive for the holidays. AAA said that is due to relatively low gas prices.

Indianapolis International Airport was filled with travelers early Friday morning. Security lines and the lines at check-in counters were much longer than usual. Airport officials recommend getting to the airport extra early through the end of the year.

If you’re flying within the United States, Indianapolis International recommends arriving two hours before your flight and three hours in advance for international flights.

TSA is asking travelers to look up prohibited items before packing carry-on bags, to save time in security lines.

24-Hour News 8 talked to several travelers at the Indianapolis International airport. Most people said things were moving smoothly, but people should be prepared for anything when traveling during the holiday season.

“Make sure you have a phone charger, have a calm, patient attitude because lots o people are stressed out,” said traveler Allymm Mcinerney.

You can check your flight status here.

