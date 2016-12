Celebrate an old-fashioned, English Christmas this holiday season!

Tina Jesson, Owner of Tina’s Traditional Old English Kitchen and Tearoom in Carmel, teaches about the traditions used during an English Christmas and shares traditional recipes for Grandmas 1, 2, 3, 4 Cake (1 egg, 2 oz. of margarine, 3 oz. of sugar, and 4 oz. of self-raising flour) and Christmas Pudding.

For more information, go to www.TinasTraditional.com.

