Indy With Kids: 5 things to do on winter break

Winter break can drag out or it can fly by so quickly, you can hardly believe it’s almost spring break! Katy Mann is no stranger to both situations, and she’s here with some great ideas from Indywithkids.com to keep your kids busy and give you opportunities to play with them.

Visit one of the many free indoor playgrounds in Indianapolis.

Check out indoor family amusement centers like Incrediplex, Greatimes or Tilt Studios.

Spend some time at a crafting studio or other maker space. http://indywithkids.com/get-creative-at-indy-area-crafting-studios/

Take this time to visit any holiday attractions you missed.

If there’s a favorite library or museum you don’t get to visit during the school year, now is a great time to do it. Check out some of the off the beaten path museums.

There’s no end to the number of things you can do during the next couple of weeks. Before you know it, you’ll be wishing the kids weren’t already headed back to school.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...