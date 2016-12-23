Last-minute gift ideas for the sports fan

If you’ve procrastinated on your Christmas shopping, LIDS has great options for the sports fanatics in your life!

Fashion Buyer’s Trent Boyd & Jenna Rease highlight Christmas gifts for men, women and kids – everything from headwear to apparel!

About LIDS:

LIDS is an Indianapolis-based company.

Lids was founded in the early 1900s by Glenn Campbell and Scott Molander.

After working as successful athletic retail store managers, the two decided to start their own business after identifying baseball-style caps as an undervalued niche in mall retail.

A shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana gave LIDS a shot during the holiday season which they sold more than 6,000 hats.

Now, LIDS operates more than 1,300 mall-based, airport, street level and factory outlet locations nationwide, and in Canada and Puerto Rico. LIDS has also sold more than 270 million hats to date.

About LIDS’ Products:

LIDS retail stores offer officially licensed and branded headwear of collegiate teams, major professional sports teams, as well as other specialty fashion categories in the latest styles and colors.

Locker Room by LIDS is a mall-based retailer of sports headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties

Most LIDS and Locker Room by LIDS stores offer custom embroidery capability that includes embroidered autographs of professional sports athletes.

About LIDS’ Customization Offerings:

LIDS stores are outfitted with comprehensive embroidery capabilities. This provides shoppers with the ability to customize their headwear and apparel with names, phrases and images.

LIDS allows shoppers to further customize products with its EmbroidiGraph service, which can embroider the signature of a current professional athlete on any team-licensed jersey, t-shirt and hat.

Nearly 900 stores across the country offer customization and EmbroidiGraph services.

