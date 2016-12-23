Last-minute gift ideas for the sports fan

By Published:
sports1If you’ve procrastinated on your Christmas shopping, LIDS has great options for the sports fanatics in your life!

Fashion Buyer’s Trent Boyd & Jenna Rease highlight Christmas gifts for men, women and kids – everything from headwear to apparel!

 

 

About LIDS:

  • LIDS is an Indianapolis-based company.
  • Lids was founded in the early 1900s by Glenn Campbell and Scott Molander.
  • After working as successful athletic retail store managers, the two decided to start their own business after identifying baseball-style caps as an undervalued niche in mall retail.
  • A shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana gave LIDS a shot during the holiday season which they sold more than 6,000 hats.
  • Now, LIDS operates more than 1,300 mall-based, airport, street level and factory outlet locations nationwide, and in Canada and Puerto Rico. LIDS has also sold more than 270 million hats to date.
  • Read more about the founder’s story here:

About LIDS’ Products:

  • LIDS retail stores offer officially licensed and branded headwear of collegiate teams, major professional sports teams, as well as other specialty fashion categories in the latest styles and colors.
  • Locker Room by LIDS is a mall-based retailer of sports headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties
  • Most LIDS and Locker Room by LIDS stores offer custom embroidery capability that includes embroidered autographs of professional sports athletes.

About LIDS’ Customization Offerings:

  • LIDS stores are outfitted with comprehensive embroidery capabilities. This provides shoppers with the ability to customize their headwear and apparel with names, phrases and images.
  • LIDS allows shoppers to further customize products with its EmbroidiGraph service, which can embroider the signature of a current professional athlete on any team-licensed jersey, t-shirt and hat.
  • Nearly 900 stores across the country offer customization and EmbroidiGraph services.

 Go to lids.com for more information or follow any of the below social media accounts:

 

