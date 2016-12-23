Police investigating man found burned as murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police say the death of a man found on fire was no accident. They say it was murder.

It happened Wednesday night on 37th Street near Emerson Avenue.

L.C. Fleming revisited the scene. A black, charred spot on the ground serves as an eerie reminder of what he witnessed just two days ago.

“I just went to the fence. As far as I went was the fence. I noticed it looked like a mannequin. But, I could tell it was a little bit something different,” he said.

Something very different, Fleming was walking home when he noticed the fire. As he stepped closer he realized it wasn’t a mannequin. It was a man.

“He wasn’t alive. He was laying on his stomach. His legs were up and all I could see was two legs and two feet and that was it,” he described.

IMPD confirmed 46-year-old Marcus Ford had been shot then set on fire. Police aren’t sure if he was dead before or after the fire. But they don’t believe he would’ve survived his gun shot wound.

“That’s a heartless person. Someone who would do that, they don’t care for anyone, not even their own family,” said Charles Wiley who works on the neighborhood.

The suspect is still at large. Call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS with any information. You can remain anonymous and there is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...