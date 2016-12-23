Raiders’ playoff path simple, Colts need plenty of help

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The path for the Oakland Raiders is simple after they clinched their first playoff berth in 14 years. Win the final two games of the season starting with Indianapolis on Saturday and the Raiders will be AFC West champions and get a first-round bye.

“It’s nice to go out there and just concentrate on the game at hand because nothing else really matters,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “It really doesn’t this time. I say it all the time, but in real life, it really doesn’t matter. We can just go out and compete and try and win games. That’s really all that matters to us is going out there against Indianapolis, and however we have to do it, coming home with the win.”

The situation for the Colts (7-7) is much more complicated than for the Raiders (11-3). Indianapolis needs to win its final two games, hope Houston loses both and Tennessee loses this week to Jacksonville.

As much help as the Colts need, they know none of it will matter if they don’t win a tough road game against the Raiders.

“We understood the position you put yourself in when you can’t control your own destiny,” Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said. “All we have to worry about is ourselves. If things work out, great, but we have to take care of our end of the deal.”

