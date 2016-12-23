The Film Yap reviews the holiday releases

Christmas is one of the most lucrative days at the box office each year. What movie should you see?

The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd reviews each of the new releases to hit theaters this week!

Passengers – Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence have the ultimate Meet Cute in this science fiction romance/drama: waking up out of hyper-sleep 90 years too early and finding themselves stuck together alone on a massive starship. Smarter and more contemplative than you’d think.

Fences – Denzel Washington stars and directs in this adaptation of August Wilson’s iconic play about an African-American family struggling in 1950s Pittsburgh. With Viola Davis. One of the year’s best films.

Jackie – Natalie Portman shines in this dark and complex take on Jacqueline Kennedy during the week after the assassination of JFK. Moody, powerful, a little too self-aware for its own good.

Lion – Dev Patel stars in the true story of an Indian man who travels back into his past to find the family he was separated from as a child.

Sing — A glitzy, shiny jukebox show of a movie in which movie stars like Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson belt out pop tunes from the mouths of pigs and porcupines. One for the kids.

Assassin’s Creed – Academy Award nominees Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard apparently took the money and ran in this big-budget adaptation of the video game series about a professional killer during the age of the Spanish Inquisition.

Why Him? – Bryan Cranston plays a straitlaced dad who isn’t pleased with his daughter’s new boyfriend, a dotcom billionaire man-boy (James Franco) without any sort of filter. Co-starring Megan Mulally.

The Magnificent Seven – A finely crafted Western remake that has no purpose for existing. With Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt. Stream It.

