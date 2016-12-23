Trump calls Putin election remarks ‘so true!’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is reacting to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comment that Democrats are “humiliating themselves” by accusing Russia of tampering in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump tweeted “So true!” late Friday, quoting comments made by Putin at his end-of-year press conference.

Putin said Friday that Democrats “are losing on all fronts, and are trying to find the culprits elsewhere.”

He added: “They are humiliating themselves. They must know how to lose with dignity.”

The Obama administration has said the Russian government hacked the emails of U.S. citizens and institutions, including political organizations. The FBI and CIA have also said Russia interfered in the presidential election with the goal of supporting Trump.

Russia has denied the accusations, and Trump has dismissed the notion that his candidacy received outside support.

