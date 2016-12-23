Two people shot, one in critical on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been shot on the near northwest side Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Timbersedge Drive in the parking lot of the Wildwood Village apartment complex.

One of the victims is said to be in extremely critical condition, while the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both men have been transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Officer Jim Gillespie said a crime like this is disheartening around the holidays.

“We don’t want it around this time of year especially because this is the time of year for joy, love, and peace and that’s what we like to preach and we like people to practice that,” he said.

He also spoke to the record violent crime numbers for Indianapolis this year.

He said violent crime has risen across the country.

He believes efforts by IMPD to address the root causes of crime will eventually make a difference in decreasing crime.

