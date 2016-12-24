A tasty hot chocolate to warm up this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chef Wendall stopped by the WISH-TV kitchen to make a scrumptious hot chocolate.

Not only is this hot chocolate warm and full of flavor, it’s healthy!

Here is the recipe:

Original-Hot Chocolate- No marshmallow- one of the main ingredients in marshmallows is SUGAR

2 cups ‘milk’: dairy, almond, coconut, hemp seed

2-3 tsp. ‘sugar’ coconut sugar, Sucanat, maple syrup or stevia powder*

1-2 tbsp. cacao or cocoa powder (I suggest Cacao for its health mojo)

1 tsp. cinnamon powder

(*Stevia—Not Stevia in the Raw or Truvia)

Whisk together the cocoa, sugar, salt, and about 2 tablespoons milk in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until cocoa and sugar are dissolved. Whisk in the rest of the milk and heat it over medium heat, whisking occasionally, until it is hot.

Stir in the vanilla and serve.

And to learn what’s in those hot chocolate pouches, click on the video above.

