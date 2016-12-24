A tasty hot chocolate to warm up this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chef Wendall stopped by the WISH-TV kitchen to make a scrumptious hot chocolate.
Not only is this hot chocolate warm and full of flavor, it’s healthy!
Here is the recipe:
Original-Hot Chocolate- No marshmallow- one of the main ingredients in marshmallows is SUGAR
2 cups ‘milk’: dairy, almond, coconut, hemp seed
2-3 tsp. ‘sugar’ coconut sugar, Sucanat, maple syrup or stevia powder*
1-2 tbsp. cacao or cocoa powder (I suggest Cacao for its health mojo)
1 tsp. cinnamon powder
(*Stevia—Not Stevia in the Raw or Truvia)
- Whisk together the cocoa, sugar, salt, and about 2 tablespoons milk in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until cocoa and sugar are dissolved. Whisk in the rest of the milk and heat it over medium heat, whisking occasionally, until it is hot.
- Stir in the vanilla and serve.
And to learn what’s in those hot chocolate pouches, click on the video above.