INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Santa’s busiest day of the year, he takes time to eat breakfast with kids in Indianapolis.

All through December, Santa and Mrs. Claus sat down and visited with children and their parents at the Indiana State Museum.

Holiday characters provided the entertainment, then the kids could visit with Santa and ride the Santa Claus Express.

There are three seating times on December 24: 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

To reserve a spot, click here.

