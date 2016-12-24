Christmas with a Cop event helps more than 400 kids

LEBANON (WISH) — Nearly 500 Boone County kids started their Christmas Eve morning by shopping with law enforcement.

The Boone County Fraternal Order of Police held their annual Christmas with a Cop event Saturday morning at the Walmart in Lebanon.

They helped provide clothing and other winter essentials for 220 families for a total of 473 kids.

“It provides a positive interaction for the children with law enforcement. Let’s be honest, some of them don’t get that all the time, so at least today, the mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles and caregivers, we all have positive interaction with each other,” President of Boone County Fraternal Order of Police Craig Fouts said.

This is the 19th year the Boone County Fraternal Order of Police has held the event.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...