Church celebrates 20 years of 1,000 Children Toy Giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Greater St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis is hoping to give toys to 1,000 kids this Christmas Eve.

The church, located at 5502 East 38th Street, is celebrating their 20th annual One Thousand Children Toy Giveaway.

The event started at 8:30 a.m. and lasted until all of the toys were gone. Families in need of toys are welcome to stop by the church all day. Each child who comes to the giveaway will be able to pick out three to four toys.

“When you see it in the eyes of kids who have a sense of hopelessness, not knowing where their gift is going to come from, and to see them brighten up, I mean the little kids, lighting up and knowing that they can select toys, I mean, that’s just amazing,” Pastor Joy Thornton said.

The church will continue to accept donations throughout the day.

