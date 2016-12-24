Colts trail Raiders 19-7 at halftime in must win game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With their playoff hopes on the line, the Colts are keeping things relatively close in Oakland.

Andrew Luck has thrown for 116 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the first half.

One of the interceptions led to an Oakland score late in the second quarter.

Frank Gore has rushed for 56 yards on only 10 carries.

The Colts received a boost earlier in the day following a loss from the Tennessee Titans to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an upset.

The Colts must win or they will be eliminated from playoff contention.

