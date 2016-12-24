Last minute shopping? Here are some stores open on Christmas Eve

Staff Reports Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2015 file photo, shoppers carry bags as they cross a pedestrian walkway near Macy's in Herald Square in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2015 file photo, shoppers carry bags as they cross a pedestrian walkway near Macy's in Herald Square in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Waited till the last day to go Christmas shopping?

Here is a list of stores that are open today.

Malls:

  • Castleton Square Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Circle Centre: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Fashion Mall at Keystone: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Greenwood Park Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Hamilton Town Center: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores:

  • Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Kohl’s: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Toys R Us: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Walmart: Closes at 6 p.m.

 

 