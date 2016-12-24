McCordsville volunteer firefighter struck by train early Saturday morning

McCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train early Saturday morning.

Authorities said that 55-year-old Richard Rehm died when responding to a call shortly after 1:00 a.m.

According to SupportingHeroes, Rehm called dispatch to advise that he’d been stuck on a railroad crossing while responding to a call.

Shortly after, calls were received that a vehicle was struck by a train on a railroad track just south of the intersection of North Railroad Street and County Road 600 West.

Rehm was pronounced dead on the scene.

He served with the department for over 16 years.

Rehm is survived by his three sons and one daughter.

