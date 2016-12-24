Shoppers rush to pick up last minute gifts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Saturday was a busy day at local shopping centers as people rushed to get last minute holiday gifts.

Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis had a steady crowd all day. The parking lot was full and there was a lot of traffic in the area, but some people say it didn’t seem as crowded this year as it has around Christmas in years past.

The mall offered extended hours in the week leading up to Christmas. The marketing manager at Castleton Square Mall says many people may have gotten their last minute gifts then rather than waiting until Saturday.

She says mall employees were still prepared for any size crowd.

“We have a lot of staff in the mall office as well as security and then we have off duty officers as well to help patrol the outside and inside,” said Leslie Featherson, marketing and business development director.

While some people spent Saturday at the mall getting those last minute gifts, others spent time waiting in line to see Santa.

“Every year we come here. Every year same location,” said Kenny Murphy. Murphy brought his children for a picture with Santa.

Santa won’t be around the mall after Christmas, but shoppers still will be.

“A lot of people will still be out of work and school so next week we are busy with people that are doing returns or that got gift cards and want to come spend all their money and just get out of the house after being home for a long weekend or week off,” said Featherson.

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, 48 percent of shoppers say they plan to take advantage of sales offered after Christmas.

The mall closes on Sunday for Christmas, but opens again on Monday.

