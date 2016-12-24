Two airlifted to hospital following Bartholomew County crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating a two vehicle collision in Bartholomew County that sent two people to the hospital Friday evening.

Authorities said the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on the intersection of US 31 and County Road 750 South.

Preliminary investigations showed that a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 52-year-old Larry W. Abbott struck a 2016 Chevrolet Cruise driven by 21-year-old Samuel J. Morris.

Morris would be flown to Methodist Hospital to treat his injuries. Morris was later released.

A passenger in Morris’s vehicle, 22-year-old Taylor B. Finley, was flown to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital to treat serious injuries.

Abbott would be treated for minor injuries at Schneck Medical Center.

The cause of the accident is still ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...