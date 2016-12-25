Church: Mayor Hudnut learned governing skills while a pastor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s been a week since we learned of former Mayor Bill Hudnut’s passing, and we’re now learning more of his work before becoming a politician.

He was the senior pastor at the Second Presbyterian Church on North Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

He served there from 1963 to 1972.

He was there for the civil rights movement and Vietnam War.

He oversaw the when it declared it was open to everyone.

From there he served one term in Congress. And then came back to Indianapolis to serve as mayor for 16 years.

“Bill always said that he gained his political skills here as the pastor of Second Presbyterian Church and I think that’s true,” said Dr. Lewis F. Galloway, the current senior pastor at the church. “He was just a gift and so skilled at listening to people and then being able to draw them in to a common purpose and vision.”

The church will host a public calling Friday January 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 7 at 11:00 a.m.

