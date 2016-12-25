IU health doctor debunks medical myths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Dick Wolfsie caught up with Dr. Aaron Carroll to find out what medical myths are true and which ones are false.

One study talks about the five second rule. Many people believe that if a piece of food falls on the floor and is only there for five seconds it is still safe to eat.

The study showed it does not take less than five seconds for transfer and that it’ll transfer almost instantly. If there’s bacteria or other bad stuff on the floor and you drop it, it will get on your food, and therefore you shouldn’t eat your food.

“What blows me away about this is why anyone still worries about this or believes this. Yes, stuff transfers but the floor just isn’t that dirty,” said Dr. Carroll.

Watch the videos above to see what other myths Dr. Carroll debunks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...