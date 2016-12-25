Lafayette man in critical condition after early morning crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., Lafayette police were called to the 3300 block of Concord Road for a report of a vehicle off the side of the road.

Police said the driver, 33 year-old Lafayette resident Pedro Pelayo Jr., was ejected from the vehicle.

Pelayo was transported to St. Elizabeth East hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

The Lafayette police crash reconstruction unit and members of the criminal investigations division are still looking into what caused the crash.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200 or the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...