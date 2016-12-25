Lawrence police find man dead inside car

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police in Lawrence are investigating after finding a man dead inside a car on Saturday night.

Police say they found the body of a 41-year-old man around 10 p.m. on Saturday near 75th Street and Carroll Road. They believe the victim was hurt in a fight somewhere in Hamilton County.

Police say they got a call from dispatch around 10:15 p.m. about a man pulled over near the Marion and Hamilton County line.

Officials believe that someone drove the victim to the neighborhood and left him there. Police are still working to figure out where the fight started.

A friend who had been driving the victim told police the fight happened somewhere in Hamilton County, but he was intoxicated, and was not able to give an exact location.

At this point the friend is being treated as a witness and not a suspect, according to police.

The investigation was ongoing on Sunday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...