Man arrested in connection with Shelby County burglaries

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man was taken into custody Sunday in connection with the burglary of a couple businesses in Shelby County.

Authorities arrested 46-year-old Anthony Wayne Murphy for allegedly committing a burglary at The Original Pizza Den.

Murphy was quickly identified by his apparel and appearance matching that of the person wanted in the recent burglaries of Premier Loving Pet Care when an officer spotted him behind the apartments at 213 East Washington Street at 3:30 a.m.

In further inspection of the area Murphy had been located, officers found a register cash box in a dumpster that had been pried open.

Upon searching Murphy’s apartment, officers found items that had been apparently stolen from Bishops, Sugar Coated Cakery, Cuts and Curls and The Original Pizza Den.

When questioned, Murphy stated that “he needed the money because he had been fired from a job recently, and would find a business to target by walking by it.”

Murphy faces preliminary charges of burglary and theft.

