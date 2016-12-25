One dead, 4-year-old in criticial following Ripley County crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One woman is dead following a Christmas Day crash in Ripley County.

Indian State Police said 27-year-old Tori D. Garcia died after her 2003 Chevrolet Astro Van struck a tree just after 3:00 p.m. near County Road 450 East at Elrod.

Authorities do not know why her vehicle left the roadway.

Another passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Kaleb A. Skirvin suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A 4-year-old child that was in the car suffered critical injuries. She was transported to a Cincinnati hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...