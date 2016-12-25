Patty Spitler shares last interview memories with late Mayor Bill Hudnut

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Boomer TV host Patty Spitler was able to sit down with the late Mayor Bill Hudnut not long before he passed away last week.

Hodnut holds the title of most years as the mayor of Indianapolis, 16 years, from 1976-1992.

Before becoming the the longest serving mayor of Indianapolis, Hudnut served as a pastor in Indianapolis, Buffalo and Annapolis.

Hudnut was sworn in on January 1, 1976 as mayor and was re-elected three times, serving for a total of 16 years.

Hudnut was instrumental in bringing the Colts to town and saw over $4 billion committed to the redevelopment of the city’s downtown.

Spitler was able to sit down with him for his last TV interview.

