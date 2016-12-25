Reports: Singer George Michael dead at 53

WTNH Staff Reports Published:
FILE - In this May 11, 2011 file photo British singer George Michael poses for the cameras at an event to announce his European Orchestral tour in London. Austria's state broadcaster says British pop star George Michael has been released from a Vienna hospital and will be able to celebrate Christmas at home. Michael, 48, was being treated for pneumonia. Broadcaster ORF says he was released Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011 from the AKH hospital and is catching a flight to London later in the day. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
(WTNH) — Multiple news outlets are reporting that former Wham! singer and solo artist George Michael has died at age 53.

BBC News reports that the singer passed away peacefully at this home.

In a statement, his publicist said:

It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

BBC News reporters spoke with police, who said there were no suspicious circumstances.