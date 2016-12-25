Reports: Singer George Michael dead at 53

(WTNH) — Multiple news outlets are reporting that former Wham! singer and solo artist George Michael has died at age 53.

BBC News reports that the singer passed away peacefully at this home.

In a statement, his publicist said:

It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

BBC News reporters spoke with police, who said there were no suspicious circumstances.

