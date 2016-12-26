UPDATE: 3 Tennessee inmates at large after climbing through hole in bathroom

COCKE COUNTY (WATE) — Police have caught three of the six Cocke County inmates that escaped from the county’s jail annex early Sunday morning.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office says a third inmate, Eric Click, was arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in Newport. He was the passenger in the back of a vehicle. Two other people have been arrested in connection with his capture and will soon be charged.

One inmate, identified as John Mark Speir, was captured at a residence in the Cosby community. Two other people were charged for harboring Speir.

Inmate Steven Lewis was also captured after a foot chase by officers in the Carson Springs Community. The remaining fugitives are still on the run.

The sheriff’s office says the inmates escaped after a water leak occurred behind a wall unit stainless steel toilet. Reports show the bolts holding the unit rusted out and there was prior damage to the concrete due to plumbing repairs. The inmates then vandalized the lavatory, removing it from the wall, and gained access to a hole which led outside of the facility.

Photos from inside the cell where Cocke Co. inmates escaped. A steel plate will be installed over the hole. #WATE pic.twitter.com/Nv5BStMEwD — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) December 26, 2016

The other three inmates have been identified as:

John Thomas Shehee, 28, was facing criminal charges for arson, criminal trespassing and theft of property under $500.00.

Harce Wade Allen, 28, was in custody for violation of probation. Allen was serving a 45-day jail sentence.

David Wayne Frazier, 54, was in custody for aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Frazier is considered to be dangerous and was awaiting trial for his charges.

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of the remaining four fugitives are asked to contact central dispatch at 423-623-3064 or the Cocke County jail at 423-623-6023.

