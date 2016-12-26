Beauty Winter Survival Guide

Get “glam” this wintry season with products that’ll do wonders for your skin. Enya Flack, Beauty/Lifestyle Expert with It’s a Glam Thing, shows us what we shouldn’t be without this winter!

Vibriance Super C Serum helps to reduce wrinkles and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Minimizes past and future sun damage, soothes complexion, visibly reduces age spots, hydrates and firms, neutralizes and nourishes. Apply 1 or 2 pumps on your face and neck after cleansing. Can use daily. The antioxidant (Vitamin C) boosts skin’s ability to protect itself especially during the harsh winter weather ($47) www.vibriance.com

meg21 skincare with Supplamine

Bright & Firm Eye Treatment Award Winner Dermascope Magazine Aestheticians Choice 2016

Infused with a triple combination of proven botanicals, this Supplamine blend is clinically proven to reverse the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles as it hydrates, renews, brightens and firms the delicate and easily damaged skin beneath and around the eyes.

Smooth Radiance Advanced Formula Award Winner, L N E & Spa’s Magazine’s Best Neck and Décolleté moisturizer for 2016. Specifically created for hard-to-treat areas like the neck, chest and upper arms

Top of Hand Treatment Award Winner L N E & Spa’s Magazine’s Best Product 2016 Supplamine-rich formula was developed to treat one of the most vulnerable and visible parts of your skin: the tops of your hands. www.meg21.com

Dr. Marder Total Relief Shampoo & Conditione r. You can stop itching and start healing with Dr. Marders Total Relief Shampoo and Conditioner. It is Florida dermatologist developed. The shampoo has maximum strength Cortisone in its formula. The conditioner formula has Extra Strength Zinc Pyrithyone. Great to stop itching, flaking and dandruff. Dandruff is a common scalp condition in winter. ($30) www.drmarderskincare.com

Miss Spa Pre-Treated Foot Booties Soften – Miss Spa® Soften Foot Treatments envelop skin in rich moisture to smooth and pamper dry, cracked Winter feet and heels.

Miss Spa Exfoliate Foot Treatment The unique silky booties are infused with an intensive polishing formula to smooth rough heels and feet. Ideal for rough, calloused heels and feet.

Miss Spa Soften Foot Treatment The unique silky booties are infused with a rich, hydrating formula that creates a protective layer of moisture for dry, cracked heels and feet. Feet are left looking and feeling soft, beautiful and totally touchable.

Ideal for dry, cracked heels and feet.

(All three are under $10) https://miss-spa.com/

We tend to use more skincare products to winterize our skin. Hansderma SkinSoft Silicone Facial Applicator is a Hairless Silicone Brush. It’s Easy to apply layers of skincare products evenly. Soft and hygienic. Suitable for sensitive skin on the face and body. Super easy to remove excess product. Easy to clean and reusable. http://www.hansderma.com

Gerard BB + Illumination Crème BB Plus Illumination is a versatile and luminous product that can be used in a variety of ways. The product’s golden undertone adds dimension and a youthful glow to any complexion. Wear it alone, use it as a cream highlighter, as a primer or mixed in with your favorite foundation or moisturizer. BB creams are famous for their anti-aging, hydrating and brightening properties. This formula has a boost of illuminating particles that brighten dull winter skin. ($36) www.gerardcosmetics.com

