Boston company voluntarily recalls more than 20,000 baby strollers

BOSTON (AP/WISH) — A Boston-based baby products company is voluntarily recalling 29,000 strollers over concerns that they may inadvertently fold during use, potentially endangering a child.

Aria Child Inc. announced Tuesday it is recalling older models of the GB Qbit stroller manufactured between March 2015 and March 2016.

An Aria Child spokesman says the company has received reports of children receiving minor bumps and bruises as a result of the stroller inadvertently folding. No serious injuries were reported.

In a separate issue, the company also received reports of caregivers pinching their hands while lifting the stroller from a folded, but unlocked position.

The company is replacing the strollers at no charge.

The strollers in question are no longer available at retailers.

Click here to go to the company website for information about the recall.

