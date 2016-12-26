INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From tragedy to triumph, 2016 was a year to remember.

2016 started off with Carrier officials announcing they were shutting down and moving to Mexico, and ended with Carrier striking a deal with the state that would keep hundreds of jobs here. The decision to keep some jobs here came less than a month after Donald Trump won the presidential election, and several months after Trump announced Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate.

“Because I know from first hand experience that strong Republican leadership can bring about real change like we’ve seen in the Hoosier State,” Pence said at the time.

From a history making year in politics to a grim record breaking year in Indianapolis, the city experienced its 145th homicide, making 2016 the deadliest year on record in Indianapolis.

“We’ve gotta get people to speak up and not be afraid to provide information they know to police and stop trying to take justice into their own hands, cause it only creates more and more violence,” Reverend Charles Harrison said about the record.

2016 was also a rough year for folks in Howard County, where Deputy Carl Koontz was shot and killed while serving a warrant. The shooting happened in March.

But 2016 had some bright moments too, it gave us the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500.

“I had no idea that I would be in Indy car and no idea that I would be in the Indy 500 and now I’m here and we won and I’m at a loss for words it will change my life for sure,” winning driver Alexander Rossi said about the win.

Construction began on the first ever Ikea in central Indiana.

“Ikea does not open stores just anywhere or very often, for us, Indianapolis is a large Metropolitan area, we have stories in Michigan, Illinois and Ohio so it’s about time we made it to Indiana, and we’ve found this great location here in fishers where the city’s been receptive and the city’s customers appear to be very excited and we can’t wait to move forward next year,” Ikea Spokesperson Joseph Roth said.

The Chicago Cubs won the World Series making many Hoosiers happy, and Indiana celebrated it’s 200th birthday.

So 2016 had plenty of ups and downs, some we would like to hold onto forever and others we would rather forget.

Either way we would look forward to 2017.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...