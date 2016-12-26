Gun law proposals coming to Indiana in January.

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – An effort by lawmakers in Indiana to eliminate requirement for gun permits could come as soon as January.

Some Gun rights advocates see this upcoming legislative session as their best chance to get rid of an Indiana law requiring a license to carry handguns. They say licensing requirements and fees are unnecessary to the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

The controversial legislation was introduced during the 2016 session but did not pass. Supporters believe this year could be different after many seats are now under Republican control after the election.

Another key factor is Republican State Representative Ben Smaltz, who has been appointed to the House Public Policy Committee. Smaltz has been a major advocate of gun rights.

On the other side, President Obama has said he believes some of the gun problems in Chicago have to do with the lax gun lass in Indiana. Republican State Representative Jim Lucas plans to file the bill when lawmakers convene in January.

