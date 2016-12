INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A fire broke out early Monday morning at a fast food restaurant on the east side of Indianapolis.

The fire happened at Royal Fish and Chicken located at 38th and Mitthoefer just after 3:30 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the fire took ten minutes to control. They say it’s a flare-up from an earlier fire Sunday afternoon.

IFD says there is no injuries.

Crews return to scene of earlier kitchen fire at 38th & Mitthoeffer to extinguish blaze flare up in roof. 10 minutes to mark under control pic.twitter.com/RdcIRuX5UV — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) December 26, 2016

Master Stream Operations utilized to drown the one story structure after embers flare up from fire earlier in the day at 38th & Mitthoeffer pic.twitter.com/CzRIUCpIOD — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) December 26, 2016

Surround and Drown Ops 38th & Mitthoeffer pic.twitter.com/kEnkaLYiP0 — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) December 26, 2016

