IFD respond to south side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five people were displaced Monday night after a fire on the city’s south side.

The fire happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Reisner Street.

Authorities said a 33-year-old man had to be coerced from the fire, as he would pretend to walk out of the home only to go back upstairs. The man finally evacuated after several attempts.

No injuries were reported.

There has yet to be any word on what caused the fire.

Estimations have damages at the fire to be around $80,000.

